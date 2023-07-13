ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — From the Pineywoods to the Little Apple, former TJC Apache Kobe Savage is looking to wreak havoc on Big 12 offenses.

“A tremendous hitter, I mean, that guy would come in and rock them, but he’s going to have to be a catalyst back there,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman.

Wildcats defensive back Kobe Savage is from Paris and went to TJC, he says the physicality in juco has prepared him well for the division one level.

“There’s a lot of talent there, a lot of guys I wanted to get out, and the difference between juco and division one is that there’s never going to be a guy in juco take a play off, he’s always going to have a kill,” said Savage. “You could offer a scholarship, so I feel like that prepared me mentally and physically to get my mind and body right to play at this level.”

Coming off his first season in the Big 12, Savage says his biggest adjustment was getting used to the speed of the game.

“It’s prepared me a lot just with the quickness of the game, the smartness of the quarterbacks, and the way the running backs are alive,” said Savage. “It’s taught me a lot about how I don’t have to be too fast, maybe a bear, or I can play a coverage a different way than I would play at a junior college level, so I feel like having that season under my belt is going to propel me to a great season this year.

“Kobe was an All-Big 12 player and got a season cut short by a handful of games, and he’s fully healthy now and a tremendous leader,” said Klieman.

Going into his 2nd season with Kansas State, Savage has already set some lofty goals for himself.

Play every game, don’t focus on the game next week or the game before or last week, play every game and every rep,” said Savage. “Go 1000% every rep, and just do the best and be the best me I can.”

Savage is coming off an injury and looking to have a healthy 2023 season and help Kansas State repeat as Big 12 champions.