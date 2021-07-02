Former UT Tyler softball player named head coach for Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A former UT Tyler softball player has been named the new head coach for the Henderson High School softball program.

Darian Resendez, a former player for the powerhouse Patriot program, made the announcement on her personal Facebook earlier this week. She had spent the last year as an assistant softball coach at Tyler Junior College.

Resendez, an Austin native, transferred to the Patriots from Mclennan Community College back in 2018. During her two seasons with UT Tyler, she had a near .300 batting average to go along with 27 RBIs and three home runs.

During her tenure with the team, the Patriots went a combined 80-9 and included a trip to the NCAA DIII National Championship Tournament in Oklahoma City.

After their opening round win, the Patriots dropped the next two games, including one in extra innings, to be sent home.

The Patriots were not able to compete in the postseason in 2019 due to their first transition year to a full-time Division II member. Those restrictions end this year.

The Henderson Lions finished 8-2 in district this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Pleasant Grove 6-5. Resendez wrote on Facebook that she “cannot be more grateful to be apart [sic] of this amazing program and I am so excited for all that is to come!”