LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Garrison Bulldogs have been a team on a mission all season long, and Friday night they punched their ticket to get back to the baseball state tournament.

Garrison beat Centerville 10-0 in game one of their regional final series, and on Friday they were able to hold the Tigers off to take game two 3-2.

Now the Bulldogs are headed back to Round Rock for the 2nd year in a row, but this time they hope to leave the Dell Diamond with the 2A state championship trophy.