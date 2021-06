ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) — The Garrison Bulldogs made it a clean four-game sweep for East Texas on Day One of the UIL State Baseball Tournament, after beating Bosqueville 7-6 is punch their ticket to the 2A state championship game.

Now the Bulldogs will get ready to face a top-tier New Deal squad for the state crown, when they square off at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock.