ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) — It’s not the ending they were looking for, but the 2021 Garrison Bulldogs left their mark on the program, making it to the 2A state championship game.

The Bulldogs were not able to keep up with New Deal, who went on to take the title matchup 7-2.

Garrison still made history, by qualifying for the the state tournament for the first time in program history.