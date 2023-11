NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The regional finals game between Garrison and Timpson has been moved, according to Garrison ISD.

The 2A division one regional finals game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday in Longview at Lobo Stadium. In a statement Monday, Garrison ISD said the game has been moved to Friday at 7 p.m. in Nacogdoches at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium due to expected thunderstorms and lightning.