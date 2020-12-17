Gilmer father is proud of 3 sons who will play in state championship game

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Gilmer football runs deep in the veins of the Bowman family.

Brian Bowman is the principal and a proud dad because soon he’ll be able to say all three of his sons got to play in a state championship game.

The Buckeyes haven’t won a state title since 2014, so winning this year would be extra special.

But, for Bowman, watching his kids will be a win in itself.

“Kids everywhere want a chance to get close to one. Three of my boys are blessed that they all get to play in a state championship,” said Bowman.

Dylan is the oldest son, and this is his first year as an assistant coach. Ironically, he is coaching his youngest brother Cade, who got called up to play varsity at Gilmer.

The middle brother, Cameron, was a former Buckeye football player. He has a love so deep for Gilmer football that he asked head coach, who’s a pastor, to officiate his wedding next October.

The Gilmer Buckeyes will face the Carthage Bulldogs on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Buckeyes are 14 and 1— their only loss was to the Bulldogs back in week five.

This rematch is highly anticipated by supporters.