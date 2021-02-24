Gilmer holds off Lindale, Winnsboro ladies march on to region semis

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the fourth time in the last six years, the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes are dancing on to the regional semifinal round of the UIL girls high school basketball playoffs.

No. 25-ranked Gilmer held off a valiant comeback by Lindale to knock off the Lady Eagles 37-34 in the Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinals Wednesday.

Jacksonville College signee Haylee Jordan led the Lady Bucs with 12 points, while Brooke Everest had ten for Lindale.

Gilmer will await the winner between Melissa and Midlothian Heritage. Those two teams face off Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Richardson.

The Lindale Lady Eagles, who won the District 16-4A crown, end a tremendous season at 24-5.

In Class 3A, the No. 3-ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders continued to dominate.

Winnsboro beat up on a very good Sabine team 90-47, playing their second straight playoff game this week at Lobo Coliseum.

Senior Halle Darst led the Lady Raiders with 20 points, while sophomore Faith Acker and junior Reese Lindley added 18 a piece.

Winnsboro (28-2) advances to the 3A region 2 semis for the fourth time in the last five years. They will face the winner of Emory Rains and Ponder who play Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in McKinney.

Watch the video to see the highlights.