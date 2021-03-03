Gilmer Lady Bucs come up short against Pinkston, season ends in region final

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – It was loud. It was intense. It was back and forth.

But the No. 25 Gilmer Lady Buckeyes couldn’t quite pull out a victory that would have sent them to their first state semifinal appearance since 1986.

No. 23 Dallas Pinkston erased a 38-34 Gilmer lead with 4:39 left to play in their Class 4A Region 2 Final Tuesday.

The Lady Vikings closed out the game on a 12-1 run to come away with a 46-34 win and their first trip to their classification’s Final Four.

Jacksonville College signee Haylee Jordan led the Lady Buckeyes with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Tamia Flores had 18 points for Pinkston.

Gilmer ends another great season at 25-3.

In her six seasons at the helm, head coach Mandi Simpson has led her Lady Buckeyes to four regional tournaments, and a region final this year as well as a pair of 30-plus win seasons.

Watch the video to see game highlights.