(KETK) — The tragedy in Uvalde has affected people across the world, including former Gilmer Buckeye, Kris Boyd, who set up a GoFundMe to benefit the grieving families.

Boyd, who played for the University of Texas, and is currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings, posted on social media that his heart is in Texas.

While praying for everyone in Uvalde, he also says he wanted to create a way for people to give back, so he set up a GoFundMe, where he says the money will go to the young children and teachers at Robb Elementary.

Ge ended by writing, “This is from a place of love.”

If you would like to donate to this fundraiser, go to the link here.