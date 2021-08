GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The high school football season finally kicked off, and Thursday night the Gilmer Buckeyes opened the season against their rivals from down the road, the Gladewater Bears.

It was a back-and-forth showdown in the first half, with the Buckeyes leading 21-14, but in the 2nd half that Black Flag defense took control, shutting the Bears out and Gilmer went on to win 42-14, beating Gladewater for the 17th time in a row.