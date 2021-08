(KETK) — We are just one week away from the high school football season, and Thursday night, teams across East Texas took part in scrimmages to get one last tune-up before the games start to count in the record books.

Gilmer took on PineTree in Longview, Bullard hosted Jacksonville and the Sabine Cardinals made their way to Tyler to face the Grace Community Cougars.

Click the video above to see all the action from the exhibition contests.