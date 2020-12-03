Gilmer’s black flag defense looks forward to challenge with unbeaten Caddo Mills

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – While it usually comes as no surprise, it is always impressive the way the Gilmer Buckeyes continue to make deep playoff runs year after year.

This week though, the Bucs and first-year coach Alan Metzel will certainly face a mighty challenge.

The 12-1 Buckeyes are in the Class 4A division-two state quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Gilmer will face Caddo Mills who is undefeated on the season, and posseses a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Tyler Townley.

The third-year starter has thrown for 3,099 yards and 38 touchdowns this year, while rushing for 1,377 yards, and 21 scores.

But Gilmer’s patented black flag defense is actually looking forward to see how they stack up against Townley and the talented Foxes.

“It’s a rallying point for them. You know there’s a pride thing of we are gonna make the stop. And so you know when you are competitor, you like a challenge. It’s not something that you go into fearful. For them, they are pretty fired up. They are working hard,” said Metzel.

Gilmer and Caddo Mills go at it Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Texas A&M-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium.

