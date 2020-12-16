Gilmer’s Jett Jones defines trademark black flag defense for state bound Buckeyes

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A big reason why the Gilmer Buckeyes are in a state championship game this week for the third time in the last nine years is thanks to their trade-mark Black Flag Defense.

Incidentally the leader of that group is not the most imposing in stature, but plays in a manner that signifies everything that unit stands for.

He’s only 5’10, 150 lbs., and senior Jett Jones only moved from outside linebacker to an inside backer a couple games into this season.

“My step-dad always told me that size didn’t matter. So I mean I know I can do it. So I just go out there and do it,” said Jones.

“He ain’t the biggest person. But he flies around, he hits hard, he knows what he’s doing, and he wrecks havoc on the field. There’s certain kids that just have it. And Jett’s one of them,” said Gilmer inside linebackers coach Daniel Dodd.

Not only does Jones lead the team in tackles with 185 stops this year, but he’s just nine away from Gilmer’s single-season record, which ironically Dodd his position coach holds from the 2004 Buckeyes state championship campaign.

“I’m just one piece of the team. I mean, I, if I do my job, I know I can count on the 10 other guys to do the job. And we’re pretty successful when that happens,” said Jones

“I hope as a coach, I can coach better than what I played and if I can get someone to achieve something greater than what I did, I think I’m doing an okay job,” said Dodd.

“He’s a leader. And he sets a tone for them. He’s not worrying about the record. He’s not worrying about all that. He’s not worried about his numbers. He’s worried about getting the offense off the, off the field. That’s the way he’s played all year long. He’s led by example. And so the other guys feed off of that. And it’s one of the reasons that our defense has played so well this year,” said Gilmer first-year head coach Alan Metzel.

Gilmer has been an opportunistic turnover machine, forcing an average of two every contest.

“We have a knack for the football. I mean, Rohan (Fluellen), he has a knack, really a knack for the football and we’re physical. We’re tough. We not a tackle. Well, when we get to the ball,” said Jones.

Just some of the characteristics of the Black Flag Defense.

“I mean, I took a lot of pride in that. We’re the black flag and you know, we’re going to come out there. We’re going to play hard. We’re physical or tough. We’re going to give it a hundred percent each play,” said Jones.

“When you talk about the black flag, that’s something my I hold dear, because it talks about never to quit. That we’re going to fight to the death. We’re going until the last man standing. And that’s the mindset you gotta have to be successful in life, and in sports,” said Dodd.

Which are some of the qualities, Jones says he’s picked up from Metzel, who had spent a total of 18 years as a Gilmer assistant prior to taking over as the head man this past offseason.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned how to be a man from him and he’s taught me how to be coachable. You know, how to listen to other people and apply that to my game. Also taught me to show up every day, you know, we have to be here every day. That’s something you’re going to have to do in life. You’re gonna have to show up to your job. Every single day and you’re gonna have to work harder than everybody,” said Jones.

“It’s an honor for him to say that, but, uh, this is, this is why we do the job. We do. We love these guys,” said Metzel.

“He’s been with me since I’ve been in fifth grade. I mean, the dude is a great, great man. I mean, it will feel great to get him that state championship,” said Jones.

Having grown up in Gilmer, Jones also sees this rematch against Carthage for the title Friday as an opportunity to fulfill a responsibility to his hometown.

“Since we were in sixth grade in 2014, I mean, when they brought that state championship back home, we just wanted to do the same. We’re going to go out there. We’re going to play. It’s my last game. I know my seniors, they got my back. I know everybody on this team has my back. So we’re going to go out there and play our hearts out,” said Jones.

14-1 Gilmer takes on undefeated and top-ranked Carthage at Noon Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 4A Division 1 state crown.

Watch the video to see the story.