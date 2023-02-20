TYLER, Texas (KETK) — In 2018 the Grace Lady Cougars won their first-ever girls basketball state championship, and five years later, they are headed back to the TAPPS 5A state tournament in Waco.

The lady Cougs have won 30 games this season, and in the playoffs dominated All Saints Fort Worth, 70-27, and then punched their ticket to the state tournament with a two-point victory over Saint Michael’s last week.

Head coach Devan Loftis took over the Lady Cougars program the year after Grace won that championship, and now his team has been able to climb the mountain.

These ladies are proud to carry on the legacy of the program, but also want to be able to write their own story when it comes to competing for a state championship.

Grace will face off against the Argyle Liberty Christian Lady Warriors in the TAPPS 5A state semifinal round.

Tip-off will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday from Waco University High School.