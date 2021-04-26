Grace shuts out Bishop Dunne on senior night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars celebrated their rescheduled senior night with a 3-0 victory over Dallas Bishop Dunne Monday.
Jaxon Rees, Rhoades Rayzor, and Landry Livingston combined to keep the visiting Falcons’ bats quiet.
Rees, who started the game, did not allow a hit in his three innings pitched while striking out six.
Rayzor surrendered one hit, but struck out five in the next three frames.
Then Livingston finished things off with one strike out and no hits allowed in the seventh inning.
Grace wraps up the regular season at 11-9-1. They head in to the TAPPS Division 2 playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of District 2 with a 3-5 league mark.
Watch the video to see Monday’s highlights.