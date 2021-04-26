Grace shuts out Bishop Dunne on senior night

TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler baseball came back from a 9-0 deficit to hold an 11-10 lead heading into the top of the ninth before ultimately falling at the hands of St. Mary's in the home finale for the Patriots by a 12-11 final on Sunday afternoon. Kyler Bumstead, Kyle McShaffry and Lukas Polanco all had multi hits in the heart of the Patriot lineup in the series deciding final game of senior weekend for the Patriots to give UT Tyler a chance after falling behind 9-0 heading into the fourth inning. UT Tyler responded with runs in the next five trips to the plate beginning in the bottom half of that frame to take an 11-10 leading heading into the top of the ninth. Jordan Gochenour began the process of chipping away at the St. Mary's lead with a two-RBI single in that fourth inning for the Patriots, scoring Polanco and McShaffry to run the score to 9-2. Three singles to start the fifth paved the way for a five-run fifth inning for UT Tyler to cut the lead down to just 9-7 heading into the sixth. Polanco cashed in McShaffry and Jepson on that double, and then scored a few batters later himself to continue to cut into the Rattler lead at 9-6. Cade Watson hit a two-RBI single that scored the fifth run of the inning on the fifth hit inning for UT Tyler. Johnnie Krawietz took over for starter Nolan Cox and tossed 3.2 innings of quality work to keep a potent Rattler offense at bay while the Patriots mounted their comeback. He struckout five while allowing just a single earned run on one hit over that timeframe. Both squads plated a run in the sixth to keep the margin at two runs in favor of St. Mary's, before UT Tyler finally evened the contest up at 10-10 in the seventh. Bumstead plated the first run of that seventh inning with a single to left that scored Watson, before McShaffry delivered in the two-out rally for the Patriots with a single that scored Corbin Geisendorff. The once seemingly insurmountable lead for St. Mary's was gone, and then quickly turned into an advantage in favor of the Patriots in the eighth with Watson's second RBI of the day on a single to right field that scored pinch runner Carson Cox from second. Nathan Holmes came back out for the ninth inning after coming on for Raegan MacDonald in the eighth to get the Patriots out of bases loaded jam with just one out with a double play, but was credited with the loss after hitting a batter to plate the tying run for St. Mary's. St. Mary's scored on an error by the Patriots to get the runner home before the final out was recorded in the ninth to secure the 12-11 victory. Bumstead scored twice in the effort while leading the Patriots with three hits in his five at bats. Polanco went 2-for-5 while McShaffry went 2-for-4. Both Patriots joined Bumstead with two runs scored. UT Tyler will finish up the 2021 season with a road series at Lubbock Christian next weekend. That contest is scheduled for a single game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.