Grace swimmer, Chapel Hill basketball standout sign with colleges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grace swimming coach Janet Taylor recalled a time when Talia Thompson gave a homeless person Chic-Fil-A, and sat and talked to her, helping brighten up her day.

Taylor explained that’s just the type of person Thompson is.

She will be swimming for Oklahoma Christian University under Coaches Josh Davis and Noah Yanchulis in the Fall of 2021 after signing her letter of intent Wednesday.

At Chapel Hill High School, senior basketball player Jarell Hunter signed with Mountain View College Wednesday.

Hunter heads to the Metroplex to join former Bulldog teammates Chance King, and K.J. Ford, both of whom signed with the Lions a year ago.

He averaged almost ten points a game, and was deadly from downtown at 43 percent.

Thompson, has been a two-year State Medalist for TAPPS State Swimming Championships all while maintaining a high academic average.

She moved from Bermuda to Tyler and enrolled at Grace in her junior year. During that first year at Grace, she was 2019-20 Regional and TAPPS State gold medalist in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

This year, Talia is the 2020-21 Regional gold medalist in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and relay events- 200 freestyle and 200 medley. She is the 2020-21 TAPPS State bronze medalist in the 100 freestyle and TAPPS State silver medalist in the 50 freestyle and silver medalist in the girls 200 medley relay, and gold medalist in the 200 freestyle relay.

Talia’s relay team currently holds two Grace Swimming Records.

Talia received the honor of TISCA TAPPS 2021 1st team All-State in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, and 200 medley relay, and the 2021 Academic All-State.

Talia gives special recognition to her family and coaches over the years including Ben Smith(BDA), Richard Goodwin(BDA), Janet Taylor, and Robert Fletcher.

Watch the video to see the story.