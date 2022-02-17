TYLER, Texas — Grace’s Ashlynn Hect will be running cross country and track for Ouachita Baptist University in fall 2022 while studying engineering.

While at Grace, Ashlynn has been an honor roll student, Legacy Captain Cougar Ambassador, Life Group Leader, TAPPS State Art Competitor, Texas Aerospace scholar, State Medalist in the TAPPS State Track & Field Championships, and State Cross Country Championships.

Beginning sophomore year, Ashlynn has led the Grace Cross Country team as captain, where she placed 10th in State and was recognized as a First Team All-State runner, selected as the top Girl in Tyler Best Preps. Ashlynn holds the school record holder in the 3200m.

During her junior year, she was First Team All-State, Academic First Team All-State TAPPS Cross Country, Second Team All-State Track athlete, Academic All-State, and was awarded Scholar Athlete of the Year by Grace Community School leading the ladies team to the state championship.

Closing out her senior year at Grace Community School, she leads the Cross Country season with 11:38 3200m PR, 3rd Place State (individual), 3rd Place State Team, 1st Team All-State TAPPS 5A, All-State Second Team in the state of Texas. Ashlynn is excited for the first track meet of her senior year on February 25th.

She also holds the school record in the two-mile for both cross country and track and the 800m.

Ouachita Baptist University women’s track program is a nationally ranked NCAA D2 program in the Great American Conference. Ashlynn is grateful to attend Ouachita Baptist University on an academic and athletic scholarship