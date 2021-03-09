Grapeland dominant in semis, marches on to state title game

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – For the first time since winning their only state crown in 1985, the Grapeland Sandies will again get a chance to play for all the marbles.

No. 3 Grapeland came out hot Tuesday in their Class 2A state semifinals against 20th-ranked Schulenberg as the Sandies built a 26-6 lead after one quarter of play.

After taking a 45-29 advantage into the locker room, Grapeland answered an early third quarter spurt by the Shorthorns, and cruised to a 74-60 victory.

Sophomore Riley Murchison led the Sandies with 23 points, while senior BJ Lamb, and junior Cadarian Wiley added 19 a piece.

Now 29-1 on the season, Grapeland will face No. 2 Clarendon (21-2) in the 2A state championship game Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.