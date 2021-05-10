Grapeland names Jordan Wood as its new head football coach & A.D.

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – The Grapeland Sandies have found themselves their new head football coach and athletics director.

Monday, the school district’s board of trustees approved the hire of Jordan Wood to take over the Sandies program.

Wood is coming off his first season as a head coach as he became the Detroit Eagles head man a year ago.

Prior to that, he was at Daingerfield for four years as the Tigers offensive coordinator and assistant A.D.

He was the offensive coordinator at Woodville for two campaigns before heading up to Daingerfield.

He replaces Terry Ward who was reassigned last month after two seasons at Grapeland.

