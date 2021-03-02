Grapeland to “Elite 8” after thrilling win over Gary

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – For the 5th consecutive year, the Grapeland Sandies will play in a region final.

No. 3 Grapeland won a barnburner over No. 9 Gary Tuesday, holding on for a 48-46 victory.

BJ Lamb was sensational with a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down ten rebounds, while Cadarian Wiley led the way with 18.

Grapeland (27-1) advances to take on LaPoynor in the Class 2A state quarterfinal round at 6:00 p.m. Friday in Fairfield.

The No. 4 Flyers knocked off Dallardsville Big Sandy 53-50 to set up the showdown with the Sandies.

Watch the video to see game highlights.