H.S. softball playoffs: Rally, Rally, Bullard moves on to region final, West Rusk forces decisive game 3

KETK – The No. 6 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers trailed 2-1 going into the seventh inning Thursday.

But leave it to them to score four runs in the top half of the inning to make it a 5-2 come from behind game two victory.

Bullard completed a series sweep of Van Alstyne in Anna to advance to the Class 4A Region 2 Final.

The 30-4 Lady Panthers will await the winner between Aubrey and Pleasant Grove.

In Class 3A, the West Rusk Lady Raiders were staring at elimination right in the face.

Behind 2-1 to Grandview in the bottom of the seventh of game two of the 3A region two semis and down 1-0 in the series, West Rusk loaded the bases.

Up came Natalie Christy and delivered a two-run single scoring Stormie Leujune, and Piper Morton to give the Lady Raiders a thrilling 3-2 walk-off triumph.

The win evens the series at a game a piece, and forces a decisive game 3 Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Rockwall Heath High School with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinal round.

