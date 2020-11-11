H.S. Volleyball Playoffs: Brook Hill, Beckville, Harmony, Neches, one win away from state

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill Lady Guard held off a tough Frisco Legacy Christian squad Tuesday in the TAPPS 5A area round.

Brook Hill defeated the visiting Lady Eagles in straight sets 25-12, 25-23, and 25-22 to advance to the regional round.

The Lady Guard (20-1) will face Carrolton Prince of Peace Saturday at a time and place to be determined for the right to return to the TAPPS state volleyball tournament for the second straight year.

Stat Leaders were:
Belle Reed – 17 kills, 4 aces, 18 digs
Mary Elizabeth Roberts – 6 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks
Lexi Turner – 5 kills, 6 blocks
Kensi Holley – 4 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs, 1 block

The top-ranked Beckville Ladycats took down the reigning class 2A state runner-up Tuesday.

Beckville swept No. 3 Jewett Leon 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 in an intense match where all three sets were highly contested.

The Ladycats advance to the class 2A region 3 final where they will look to reach the UIL State tournament for the second time in the last three years.

Beckville will No. 4 and perennial power Iola Friday at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.

In class 3A, the Harmony Lady Eagles also reached the state quarterfinal round. No. 7 Harmony beat Boyd in four sets 12-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-18.

The Lady Eagles will take on No. 6 Gunter in the class 3A region 2 final.

Neches is also a win away from going back to the UIL state tourney.

The top-ranked Lady Tigers beat Avery three sets to none, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10 to earn a spot in the class 1A region 3 finals.

The two-time reigning 1A state champion Neches takes on Miller Grove as they continue their quest for a 3-peat.

However, in class 4A, the tenth-ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes came up short against Aubrey in the region 2 semifinals Tuesday.

Gilmer fell in four sets 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11 as Aubrey continues its march in the playoffs.

The Lady Buckeyes wrap up an outstanding 2020 campaign at 24-5.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights.

