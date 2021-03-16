Hagen Smith, Bullard no hit Kilgore in key district showdown

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – With an enormous amount of talent on the field Tuesday, Arkansas signee Hagen Smith shut down a strong Kilgore lineup, throwing his third consecutive no-hitter for a 2-0 Bullard victory.

Smith struck out 13 Bulldogs in a complete game effort as the No. 5 Panthers improve to 10-6 on the season, and 3-0 in district play.

Kilgore falls to 10-4 overall, and 1-1 in league action.

Smith wound up being an error by himself away from a perfect game.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jake Thompson hit a slow dribbler down the first base line, Smith came off the mound, but his throw was wide of the bag, and went into shallow right field, allowing the runner to reach base.

Abilene Christian signees Bryce Jewell, and Connor Carson drove in runs for Bullard in the first and second innings.

Jewell could’ve added to his tally in the bottom of the fifth, when he sent a pitch to deepest part of the ballpark in left-center field. But a tremendous running catch by Sam Houston State football signee Donovan Adkins ended the inning instead.

Watch the video to see the highlights.