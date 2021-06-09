Hallsville baseball sets out for their 2nd trip to the state tournament since 2014

The Hallsville Bobcats got up early Wednesday morning to start their trek to central texas, making their way to the program’s 2nd state baseball tournament since 2014.

The Bobcats got a chance to meet up with their purple-clad faithful in front of the football stadium, before getting on the bus and making their way to round rock.

Hallsville punched their ticket to the tournament by knocking off Frisco Wakeland in two games last week.

Head coach Scott Mitchell understands just how special this opportunity is for this team and community.

“Texas is a huge state and there’s a lot of schools in 5A, I think over 250, so to be one of the top four is amazing especially for a little small town like Hallsville,” said Mitchell.

Bobcats will take on Leander Rouse Thursday night at seven at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, and if they win, then they will play for the state title at noon on Saturday.