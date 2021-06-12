Hallsville falls short of 5A title dropping heartbreaking final to Barbers Hill

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) – Runs were at a premium Saturday afternoon.

The Barbers Hill Eagles managed to scratch off one more than the Hallsville Bobcats to keep the team from East Texas from capturing their first state championship.

With a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, Barbers Hill defeated Hallsville 2-1 to claim the 5A crown.

Playing in their first title game in program history, Hallsville wraps up a phenomenal run at 33-9.

“They’ve done amazing things. You know, they’ve stayed the course all the way through. That’s all I ask of them. And they love each other. They played hard for each other. And it’s amazing what you can do when no one cares who receives the credit. We played for a ring. But my ring is the relationships I have with my kids and coaches I’ve met throughout my career. That’s my ring, that’s what I take,” said 23rd year Hallsville head coach Scott Mitchell.

The Bobcats made only their second appearance at the UIL state baseball tournament. The first one coming in 2014, also under Mitchell.

Watch the video to see the highlights and to hear from Mitchell.