HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Hallsville senior golfer Kinley Pessel has been golfing since she was 10 but truly grew to love the game during her junior year.

“Well, it definitely took a lot of assistance from my mom or her pushing me to where I am or I definitely wouldn’t be as adamant about the sport. Pushed me to get where I needed to go and, you know, help me with these lessons,” said Pessel.

Lesson after lesson helped improve her swing, but head coach Scott Mitchell says he is proud of the growth in her mental game.

“Especially on the greens, I have seen her take more time preparing for a chip shot especially or putts as well, taking more time and for her alignment and stuff like that. So that’s been a big improvement for her,” added Mitchell.

“I’m just trying not to have a lot of thoughts because whenever I start to have a lot of thoughts, that’s usually whenever I start to mess up and then just leads to all these other things. So I just try to focus in on what I want to do and you know, just to putt this or even one put it and just not to go,” said Pessel.

With love and hard work, Pessel is heading to state for the 3rd straight season, the first time in Hallsville golf history.

“It’s an accomplishment. It’s something that I wanted to do and wanted to make. So it means a lot to me,” Smiled Pessel.

“Great achievement for all the work she’s put into it to be able to go back at the poverty level to play in a girl state championship for three years in a row, it’s amazing,” added Mitchell.

Kinley also gives back to the game, teaching young golfers in the first tee program, making sure, like her, they never give up.

” I hope that they can just stick with it because there was definitely a time in my life when I didn’t want to play anymore. And so like I just kind of pushed through that. So I hope that they can like, you know, learn from that and realize that it is a really enjoyable sport. Once you make it enjoyable,” declared Pessel.

“It’s a great example of what hard work and dedication can pay off for and for our school. To see a young lady represent our school for three years in a row at the family level and a girls’ golf championships is just amazing. It’s incredible. And we’re so proud of her,” exclaimed Coach Mitchell.

Pessel will hit the course at the state golf meet on May 15th and 16th, hoping to return to East Texas, with some hardware of her own.