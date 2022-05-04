LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Kinley Pessel is a junior golfer at Hallsville high school and she is headed back to the state tournament

“You know I’m really excited about it,” smiles Pessel “You know that mental aspect, I had to push through so I’m very excited.



“Very proud, she worked hard year after year and this has been something she has wanted to accomplish since she started high school,” tells Kinley’s mom Katie Pittman.

It was her mission this year to make it back to state and head coach Scott Mitchell recalls the excitement whenever she made par to punch her ticket.



“When it got about a foot away from the hole, she gave it a Tiger Woods fist and she knew it was in, and to watch her be excited, I couldn’t help but be excited for her,” declares Mitchell.

The road to get to this position was a long one and Kinley remembers how tough the mental aspect of the game weighed on her throughout the season



“So he is trying to drill into me that it’s okay to have a bad shot or whatever happens that you can overcome it,” adds Pessel.



“My job is just to say hey focus on the next shot, the next shot is the most important. we got to let that one go and we got to go to the next one or encourage her whenever she is playing good,” said Mitchell.



As she prepares for the state tournament Pessel feels her putting needs to be on par to be successful.



“So after practice or something, I will go putt on my own or something, or after my lesson, I go putt to just for 30 minutes or 45 minutes to kind of get where I need to be,” explains Pessel.



Up next, will be a trip to the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, as Kinley looks to stay on the fairway, and bring a championship back to Hallsville.