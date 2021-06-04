Hallsville takes game 1 of region final over Frisco Wakeland

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Long time Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell may have in his hands one of the best squads of his very successful tenure.

Looking to reach the UIL state tournament for the first time since 2014, and for only the second time in program history, the Bobcats are halfway home in their best of three Class 5A Region 2 final series.

Hallsville used one swing of the bat by Texas A&M commit Tyler Lee to take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning while Texas State commit Jeb Drewery help Frisco Wakeland at bay.

The Bobcats held on for a 3-1 victory Thursday taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Lee ripped a bases loaded three-run double that one-hopped off the wall in centerfield. Drewery went six and a third innings striking out eight, and giving up just one run on three hits.

The win makes Mitchell’s team 31-8 on the season.

Game two is Friday at 8:00 p.m. at Dallas Baptist University’s Horner Ballpark.

Watch the video to see the highlights.