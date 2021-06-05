Hallsville’s great season comes to an end with loss to Barbers Hill in state semis

LEANDER, Texas (KETK) – University of Louisiana signee Samantha Landry struck out twelve in seven shutout innings Friday.

The Hallsville Lady Cats were only able to muster one hit off Landry as she helped Barbers Hill defeat Hallsville 6-0 in the Class 5A state semifinals.

The Lady Eagles advance to the 5A title game Saturday against Aledo.

This was the Lady Cats first state final four appearance since 2015.

And while this wasn’t how they wanted it to end, nothing will take this ride away. Hallsville wraps up a fantastic season at 32-7-1.

“it’s been amazing, gosh they’ve played so well I hate to end on a note like that, you know, with just one hit. But our offense had been so good going through this whole entire series of playoff games through district, these kids have given me everything they could have. I ask so much of them, they’ve just gone above and beyond. Yeah it crushes me for them in this moment but ultimately I’m so proud of them,” said Hallsville head coach Kayla Whatley.

Watch the video to see the highlights.