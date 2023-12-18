HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) LaMiaya Henderson is a track star for the Hallsville Bobcats, and on Monday, the sprinter signed to run for the UCLA Bruins.

“It means the entire universe to me. And it’s like I feel like everybody today just gave me so much. And I had to cry because I had to let it out. After all, I would have been over here just, oh, my gosh. But I’m happy and I’m very grateful. I don’t take anything for granted. And I love this moment and I’m cherishing every second,” said Henderson

“It is an accomplishment of hard work and dedication and I’m glad to be able to see this man just like that poster behind you, I’m glad to be able to see that,” added Lamiaya’s dad, Daniel Henderson Jr.

While she earned a scholarship with the Bruins, Henderson also signed NIL deals in the Los Angeles area.

“Bringing NIL in is just like the cherry on top, the cream of the crop, so being able to put that on the plate for her, I just want to do everything I can to get all the juice out of the lemon,” said trainer Teddy Williams. “As a track and field athlete, this is the number one track and field scholarship on the dollar amount that has ever come out of East Texas. She set the standard for so many who are coming behind her.”

Tears of joy started to flow as Lamaiya thought about her journey, and she credits her family and coaches for pushing her to greatness.

“She’s got to work, man. You just got to work. You know, she’s not the biggest person in the world, but she has the biggest heart, She has the biggest grind and I call her a pit bull on the track and a sweetheart off the track,” added Williams. “Understanding that when you get between those lines, it’s time to go. Nobody cares about your feelings. Nobody cares about this stuff because who’s going to get to their line the fast? At the end of the day, if you want it more than the next person, you’ve got to be able to outwork them. You’ve got to be willing to outwork them and understand the back end is what’s going to come to the forefront at the end of the day and works.”

“They never, ever, ever gave up. And that gave me the motivation to not give up on myself,” said Henderson.

Lamiaya is ready to get back to work and finish her senior year with a state championship