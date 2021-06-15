Hallsville’s long time baseball coach stepping away from the game

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – For 23 years at Hallsville, Scott Mitchell has been one of the most respected high school baseball coaches in East Texas.

Tuesday Mitchell told his Bobcat team and those in attendance at their end of the season banquet that he no longer will be Hallsville’s skipper.

Mitchell, who’s won 529 games as a head coach at Hallsville and his alma mater Kilgore, is stepping down as the Bobcats head baseball coach but will remain with the school district.

Mitchell will continue to teach U.S. history and serve as the boys and girls head golf coach.

The bobcats never had a losing season during his tenure.

He just led them to their first ever state championship game appearance this past week where they fell 2-1 to Barbers Hill.

Mitchell also took them on their first trip to the UIL state tournament in 2014.

He has also helped many East Texas players find their way into professional baseball as he has worked as an associate scout for the Tampa Bay Rays.

