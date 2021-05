TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a fantastic finish at Cumberland Academy in Tyler on Saturday afternoon, as Harmony and Sabine squared off in Game Three of their 2nd round playoff series.

The Eagles trailed 9-2 in the 3rd inning, but their bats came alive, and Harmony took their first lead in the bottom of the 6th, holding on to win it, 13-11, and take the series.

Harmony now advances to the 3rd round, where they will matchup with the Atlanta Rabbits.