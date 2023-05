ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) — It was an all East Texas matchup in Elysian Fields Friday night in Game One of the area round of the high school baseball playoffs between the west Rusk Raiders and the Harmony Eagles.

West Rusk led most of the way, but the Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th to walk off the Raiders 3-2.

The series will move to Longview High School for Game Two at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Game Three will follow if necessary.