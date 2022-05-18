UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harmony Eagles are on to the third round of the playoffs but head coach Jake Atchley feels the early season lumps prepared them for this postseason run



“We found a way to learn from the losses and continue to improve and they caught their stride at the right time so I’m very proud of them,” says Head Coach Jake Atchley.



“We knew it would take a bunch of hard work to get where want to be from where we were, I think it’s just all the extra work everybody is putting in and it’s paying off,” adds Pitcher Tucker Tittle.



After the learning lessons, the Eagles have been locked in led by the one-two punch of Will Young and Tucker Tittle.



“It does help to have a guy like him on the mound and the defense behind us, knowing that we are capable of one-two punching everyone, it does put a little relief on us,” says Young.



“I mean yeah we are two really good Arms, we also been throwing against really good teams, we have a tough district and first and second round were pretty good teams and we had to fight for every out,” explains Tittle.



The sophomore pitching duo credit their success on the mound to the guys behind them



“The goal is to just let our defense work for us and throw strikes and without our defense and we wouldn’t be able to do what we’ve been doing,” says Young.



“We have a really good defense behind us, we know that every time the ball is put in play that they are going to make the plays that they need to make and we know whenever we,” adds Tittle.



Their next opponent is a familiar foe in the Sabine Cardinals a team they met last postseason, Harmony believes sticking to the Eagles script will be key in this game.



“I just want them to be themselves and relax and play the game and I think that if we do that, throw strikes and play good defense and just be ourselves and play the game then we will be just fine,” exclaims Atchley.



“Just stay focused and just know that we’re going to have to fight for every pitch and every out there is,” declares Tittle.



It’s not only a growing rivalry on the diamond between the Eagles and the Cardinals but also family bragging rights



“There are people all over the place, there is grandma with half Sabine and Harmony shirt, there are fans everywhere and people are going to come to watch and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” smiles Atchley.



Harmony and Sabine square off Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Hallsville.