HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Lions did not have to look very far to find their new head football coach, on Tuesday they announced Carlisle’s Clay Baker will be taking over the program.

Coach Baker took over as the head football coach of the Indians in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator under his dad Rocky.

Clay became the full-time athletic director at the end of the 2022 school year.

He takes over a Lions program, which needed to replace its head coach after Othell Robinson stepped down after two seasons in Henderson.