Henderson ladies get shout out from U.S. Soccer legend Clint Dempsey

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Lady Lion soccer team is making its longest playoff run in program history.

And they heard from two former pro soccer players this week.

Tyler High alum Daniel Hernandez who played professionally in Mexico and the MLS spoke to the team via Zoom prior to their Class 4A Region 2 semifinal Tuesday.

The Lady Lions also received a video message recorded Monday from former U.S. national soccer team star and Nacogdoches native Clint Dempsey wishing them luck.

Henderson defeated Melissa 3-2 in Sulphur Springs to advance to the state quarterfinal round.

The 26-1-2 Lady Lions take on Celina Friday at 6:00 p.m. at City Bank Stadium in Forney.

Coach Randy Hammontree’s squad will get a sendoff at Henderson High School at Noon Friday.

