Henderson posts job openings for multiple head coaching positions 1 day after athletic director was reassigned

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, Henderson ISD posted job openings for three head coaching positions at the high school just one day after Athletic Director Phil Castles was reassigned.

In addition to the football job being open, the head boys basketball coach, head girls basketball coach and head volleyball coach are all now listed as open positions.

Castles was hired back in 2013, replacing Dickey Meeks, after spending four seasons in Corsicana. He also coached for Elysian Fields and Chapel Hill.

In 2019, the Lions went 3-2 in district and fell to the Midlothian Heritage in overtime in the first round of the playoffs. In 2020, they didn’t make the playoffs, going 3-6 overall, and 2-4 in district.

