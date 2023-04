GEORGETOWN, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Wildcats made it back to the UIL boys’ state soccer tournament for the first time since 2019, and on Wednesday, beat the Lumberton Raiders 3-2 in overtime in the state semis.

However, it did not go their way in the state championship, where the Wildcats fell to the Hidalgo Pirates 3-0.

It was a tough ending to what was still an outstanding season for the Palestine Wildcats.