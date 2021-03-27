Hoops for Autism moves to Spring Hill and showcases top-tier East Texas talent for a good cause

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Like almost every spring sporting event last season, the 2020 edition of the Hoops for Autism all-star showcase had to be cancelled, but this year it was back, and on a new campus.

Dee Lewis, who started the event in Union Grove, is now on staff at Spring Hill in Longview, so the event was moved to Panther Gym.

The money raised at the gate, and in raffles will go to the Center for Autism in Dallas.

On the court both the boys and girls teams featured top-tier East Texas talent, and this year both teams from the south region got the victory.