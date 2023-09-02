CADDO MILLS, Texas (KETK) – Two Caddo Mills ISD student athletes who were airlifted after being injured in Friday night’s game against Bullard have been released from the hospital, according to the district.

The players injuries required the game to be stopped in the third quarter after one boy suffered what was a possible internal injury and another suffered a possible spinal injury. Caddo Mills ISD Superintendent Luke Allison said that both boys have since been released with no internal or spinal injuries.

Allison said the following in a statement on Saturday morning:

“Wow, what a night! I have never been more proud to be part of Caddo Mills than today. As I reflect on last night, we witnessed a horrific situation turn into a miracle! If you don’t already know, we had two student athletes airlifted from our 50 yard line during the third quarter, one with possible internal injuries and one with a possible spine injury. This was a terrifying sight for everyone. Young kids, older kids, parents, fans, teachers, medical staff and administrators were all in disbelief of what we were witnessing at a high school football game. I have been to a football game every Friday night since I was five years old and have never seen anything close. Due to injuries, we suspended the game in the 3rd quarter.” Superintendent Luke Allison

Photo courtesy of Caddo Mills ISD.

He added that many fans, players and coaches stayed after the suspended game to pray for the injured athletes.

“What transpired next was the most inspiring thing I have ever seen. Out of care, our fans stayed. Bullard fans stayed. Our fans unified and said the Lord’s Prayer as one. Students prayed silently on their own. Coach Crane pulled Bullard players and our players together and they prayed as one. We saw God working! HE reminded us that in the midst of chaos, HE is in control,” Allison said.

Another player in the game was also injured and taken to a hospital by parents but he has also been released, according to Allison. Bullard ISD is asking all Panthers to wear green on Tuesday Sept. 5 in support of the Caddo Mills Foxes.

Photo courtesy of Bullard ISD.