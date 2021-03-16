Houston Texans sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor to one-year deal

(KETK) — The Houston Texans are bringing in veteran experience at quarterback, signing former Los Angeles Charger Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million.
Taylor has been in the NFL since 2011 and has played for Baltimore, Buffalo, and Cleveland, before getting hurt with the Chargers and losing his spot to rookie Justin Herbert.
The signing is significant, because not only does it give Houston a battle-tested backup, it gives them some insurance at the position, since starter Deshaun Watson still wants to be traded from the organization.