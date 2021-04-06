“It just got real. I love it!” Ex-Red Raiders react to Mark Adams hire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech officially announced Mark Adams as its new head men’s basketball coach Monday to the delight of several former Red Raiders who played for him.

Texas Tech officially introduced Adams as the new coach in the United Spirit Arena. Use the video player above to watch a replay.

After Chris Beard left Lubbock to be the new head coach at the University of Texas, former Tech players tweeted their support for Adams to replace him.

Monday, they were overjoyed to see him the gig.

Read tweets below from Davide Moretti, Matt Mooney and other former Red Raiders about the Adams hire:

Congrats coach! 🤍@TexasTechMBB I feel way better today 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TpdcaOvYMQ — Davide Moretti (@davide3moretti) April 6, 2021

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! — Norense Odiase (@kingno_) April 6, 2021

HELL YEAH MARK ADAM LFG!!!! — Oroachimaru (@Sneaky_Bounce) April 6, 2021

GUNS UP. HORNS DOWN.



it just got real. I love it!#fueltheflame — Norense Odiase (@kingno_) April 6, 2021

So happy for my man Coach Adams! Can’t explain to you what this means to me as a former player! Great Hire and decision by 🐐 AD @kirbyhocutt

Can’t wait for these TTU vs. UT games, counting down the days

😤🔴⚫️‼️ https://t.co/oJxPGbuhCc — Justin “J5” Gray ✞ (@Justin_Gray11) April 6, 2021

Them Longhorns THOUGHT they were getting that Tech defense…… nahhhhh it’s staying in West Texas where it belongs😂😂😂 #GunsUp #Hornsdown — Justin “J5” Gray ✞ (@Justin_Gray11) April 6, 2021

This is big time!! One of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever been around on top of being one of the most genuine people I’ve ever been around. This dude can coach! Congrats @CoachAdams_TTU 🙌🏼👊🏼🤝 #GunsUp https://t.co/REkRIW5803 — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) April 6, 2021

We going to Die fighting… till the end.



Congrats!! @CoachAdams_TTU

I love you. pic.twitter.com/SYCHLwueJI — Brand0ne Francis (@Brand1fr) April 6, 2021