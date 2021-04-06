“It just got real. I love it!” Ex-Red Raiders react to Mark Adams hire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech officially announced Mark Adams as its new head men’s basketball coach Monday to the delight of several former Red Raiders who played for him.
Texas Tech officially introduced Adams as the new coach in the United Spirit Arena. Use the video player above to watch a replay.
After Chris Beard left Lubbock to be the new head coach at the University of Texas, former Tech players tweeted their support for Adams to replace him.
Monday, they were overjoyed to see him the gig.
Read tweets below from Davide Moretti, Matt Mooney and other former Red Raiders about the Adams hire: