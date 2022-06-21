ARP, Texas (KETK) — Arp High School will have plenty of new coaches this upcoming school year, including both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs.

The Tigers will be led by Coach Brian Malone, who makes his way to Arp after serving as an assistant in Tatum, and previously being the head coach for the Jefferson Bulldogs.

Malone looks to bring energy, and a championship mindset to a very young Tiger team this season.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers will be led by Joel Avance, who had previously worked at Chapel Hill.

Coach Avance says he will be fielding a veteran squad this season, and looks forward to turning the program around.

But both say they couldn’t be happier to get a fresh start at Arp.