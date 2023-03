JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Wildcats have been the class of East Texas soccer and came into their regular season finale with Jacksonville undefeated on the season.

However, after falling behind 1-0 at the half, the Indians were able to put three goals in the net and knocked off the Wildcats 3-1.

Jacksonville will not get to set to host the Henderson Lions next Friday at 5:30 p.m. to open the playoffs.