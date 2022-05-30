DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas native and current NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney has died in a car crash at the age of 25, according to his agent Brian Overstreet, who confirmed the news to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The accident occurred early Monday morning in Dallas.

Gladney was a New Boston native and attended TCU, where he played in the secondary for the Horned Frogs and became a first-round NFL draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

He was released by Minnesota in August of 2021, but signed with the Arizona Cardinals on March 16th of this year.

His former TCU teammate Jalen Reagor, was one of the first to post about the tragedy on Twitter, stating: