BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) — When it comes to Martin’s Mill Lady Mustang basketball, they are the definition of excellence and will be going to the state tournament once again.

“For most of us, we’ve been watching the older girls going to state and win state and experience that and we always wanted to do what they do. We look at the banners on the wall and we want that and that’s just a big motivation for us,” says guard Kate Lindsey.

The Lady Mustangs are a dynasty, reaching state 16 out of the last 18 years since 2006, and assistant coach Joanna Daniel, along with her three sisters were state champs, so she knows her experience can help these girls.

“You want to continue the tradition and the legacy and you do not want to be the one to break the streak but really it’s not about that it’s about how hard you can play and how much time you put in and hard you can play and how much time you put in, as long as you’re giving your best effort that’s what the community really wants and that’s what really matters in the end,” explains Daniel.

“I think it’s awesome she has been there twice and she is very good with young girls and I don’t see anything but just keep going,” smiles Joanna’s grandpa Jerry Daniel.

Now she is back at Martin’s Mill in her first season as an assistant coach, so making it to state means a lot for her to see some girls she used to babysit getting to compete in San Antonio.

“Just to see them three but the whole team as a whole just come together and fight for what they want and work really hard for it is amazing, it gives me chills thinking about it and it makes me want to cry but that’s because I’ve been there and I know those same emotions and feelings as a player,” adds Daniel.

“She played here so she definitely knows what it takes to win state and so every day she just pushes us to be our best because she knows what it takes,” tells forward Libby Rodgers.

“In a lot of ways it takes the pressure away because she can give them confidence and tell them hey you guys are a great team, I’ve been here and I’ve done it and I know what a good team at Martin’s Mill looks like,” says head coach Jay Bruce.

“It’s just really nice to be able to go to her if we have any questions, or nerves because we know she been there and we know she knows what it feels like,” tells Lindsey.

Coach Daniel is leaving her mark on newcomers like Zoe Venrick who transferred in and building her confidence just before the tournament.

“It helped a lot because she was a point guard like me so she has definitely given me a lot of pointers and tips for being under all that pressure at state so I think we will be ready with her,” explains guard Zoe Venrick.

Now this year’s Lady Mustangs are looking to add a new page to this already impressive book, This year’s chapter is ‘It’s Hunting Season’.

“We’re taking the fight to somebody, we’re not showing up at the game and letting someone take the fight to us, we’re taking the fight to them, we’re going after them and taking them out,” declares Bruce.

Martin’s Mill will take on Lipan on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the 2A state semifinal.