Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes attends church with fiancée, daughter on Easter Sunday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETK — On Easter Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs QB and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes attended church with his fiancée and his daughter on Easter Sunday.

UT Tyler alumna and soccer star Brittany Matthews shared a family photo with Mahomes holding their baby girl and sporting a walking boot.

In February, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that Mahomes would be having surgery in order to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot.

In response to a question about his ankle and foot, Mahomes said that he was all good.

Matthews also shared that they made it to church on time and made it through church with their six-week-old daughter. Matthews says that baby Sterling is with them “everywhere we go” and that she is nursing their baby.

Matthews also stated that God is good. Mahomes also posted tweet that said “He is risen.”

A few days before on March 31, Matthews also shared a photo celebrating their nine-year anniversary.

Mahomes and Matthews were sweethearts while attending Whitehouse High School. They plan to marry next year. At Whitehouse, Mahomes played football, basketball and baseball. His father, Pat Mahomes, was a Major League Baseball pitcher.

In college Mahomes was a standout quarterback at Texas Tech University and then was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs where he went on to lead the team to Super Bowl victory.

In 2020, Mahomes proposed to Matthews, who was a standout soccer player in college and briefly competed professionally. She is now a personal trainer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51