Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes attends church with fiancée, daughter on Easter Sunday

TYLER, TEXAS - #24 UT Tyler started and finished the game well at the plate to negate a three-run Texas A&M-Kingsville lead to win the series finale 4-3 over the Javelinas. Ethan Bedgood pinch hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth and hit a two-RBI single to right field that scored the tying and go-ahead runs for the Patriots to win the weekend series over the Javelinas. That three-run eighth inning for the Patriots set the stage for Matthew McMillan to come on in the top of the ninth and close the door on Texas A&M-Kingsville to notch his fifth save of the year and provide breathing room for the Patriots in third place in the Lone Star Conference standings over Texas A&M-Kingsville. A Patriot lineup that was held in check in last night's 2-1 loss to even up the series with the Javelinas jumped out to an early 1-0 advantage with three straight singles to open up the deciding third game of the weekend. Riley Jepson, Kyler Bumstead and Kyle McShaffry matched the UT Tyler hit total from last night's effort in as many at bats to kick off the afternoon finale, as Bumstead went 3-for-4 on the day and sparked the eighth inning rally for the Patriots with a one-out single. The third hit of the afternoon for Bumstead kick started the Patriot offense that went dormant in the middle innings after the run in their first trip to the plate was quickly negated with a run for Texas A&M-Kingsville in the top of the second. The Javelinas scored two in the fifth to break the 1-1 tie with a 3-1 advantage, which slipped away in the Patriots final trip to the plate. Consecutive walks for the Patriots after the second out of the eighth was recorded by the Javelinas loaded the bases for Tommy Tolve, who was hit by a pitch to draw the club closer on the scoreboard at 3-2. Bedgood came on as a pinch hitter on the ensuing at bat and delivered, scoring Lukas Polanco from third for the tying run and Gochenour from second to take the 4-3 lead. McMillan struck out the first two batters he faced in the top of the ninth and then worked around a two-out single on the third at bat of the inning for Texas A&M-Kingsville with a groundout to Tolve at second, who got the force out at second base to end the game. Keith Long picked up the win for UT Tyler after taking over for starter Jacob Blatney in the sixth, settling in to strikeout five in his three innings of work. Blatney allowed three runs, two of which were earned, and struckout four in his five complete innings on an afternoon in which he alongside Long and McMillan fanned 11 total Javelinas. The win moves the Patriots record in Lone Star Conference play to 17-7 for the year, as they sit four games ahead of the Javelinas in third place, behind Angelo State and West Texas A&M in the league standings. The Patriots will stay at home at Irwin Field for next weekend's Clements Fluid Alumni Weekend series against UAFS scheduled for a 6 p.m. single game on Friday night and a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday.