Keeping it in the family, Arp brothers get each other ready for college football

ARP, Texas (KETK) — Former Arp Tiger, Demarvion Overshown, had his spring practice with the Texas Longhorns cut short, due to COVID-19.

And while he’s back home, he’s taking time to workout with his brother, Tren’darvies Jones, as he gets ready for his first season with the Tyler Junior College Apaches.

“I mean it’s been a while since we got to do this because I’m never really home that much,” said Overshown. “Getting him ready for the next level teaching him the ins and outs.”

“I never really get to spend as much time with him as I would like because he’s been in Austin a lot and I know he’s busy doing his own thing,” said Jones. “But now that he’s home, he’s pushing me.”

That competition and drive between these two is a major reason they both will be playing college football.

“We’ve been competing since we could walk, I can tell you that, and that’s one of the reasons why we are both at the positions we are right now,” said Overshown.

During their time at Arp, both Demarvion and Tren showcased how dynamic they could be, and they continue to get support from their hometown.

“We take great pride in the fact that Demarvion and Tren and all of them have gone,” said Arp head coach Dale Irwin. “I can sit here and name you a whole list but they represent us, we represent them, and they do that to the best of their ability and we’re so proud of all of them.”

“I know our coaches are proud of us, what we’ve done for Arp and what we are still doing competing at the next level,” said Jones.

But among everyone in their corner, there is one person who stands out.

“We just like to do what we can to make our mom proud, I mean, our family is nothing but athletes, just doing what we can to keep a smile on our mom’s face,” said Overshown.

“Because I know she is very proud of us, and we just like doing what we can for her,” Jones.

Sports being shutdown is frustrating, but it has given way for more moments like this, and time spent, between brothers.

“It’s been great, I’m glad he’s home, I’m glad we’ve been spending a lot of time together because I know when he goes back to Austin it’ll be a while before we get to see each other,” said Jones. “So I’m enjoying this time with him, I love him.”