ROUND ROCK, Texas (KETK) — What a ride it has been for the Kennard Tigers, who not only qualified for their first UIL state baseball tournament, but advanced to the championship game.

In the Tigers’ matchup with Fayetteville, they fell behind early, but made a valiant comeback in the 7th, coming up just short, and losing 6-4.

It was a run they will never forget, and next season Kennard looks to reload, bringing back eight players for this year’s team.